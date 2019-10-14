Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha L. Negley. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bakerstown United Methodist Church 5760 William Flinn Hwy Gibsonia , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha L. Negley, 90, of Bakerstown passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born Aug. 6, 1929, in Bakerstown, she was the daughter of the late Oliver F. and Vera Crummy Negley.

Martha was a 1947 graduate of Mars High School. She went on to further her education at Pratt Institute in New York where she graduated in 1951. After 41 years of service, Martha retired as chief dietitian from the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

A lifetime member at Bakerstown United Methodist Church, she also was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees. Martha also sang with Sweet Adelines, as well as several other choir groups.

She was a very loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

She was the sister-in-law of K. Christine Negley of Bakerstown and Audrey Negley of Layton, Utah; and aunt of Erma Jean (Jim), Cynthia, Lloyd (Maggie), Neal (Betty), Dale (Sandy), Donna, Allisa, Janeen (Will), Gretchen (Anthony), Shawn (Tiana), Bruce (Leslie), Terry (Jocelyn), Randy (Jacqueline), Pam, Todd, and Yvonne (Robert). She is also survived by numerous great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Olive Jean Trimble, John Lee Negley, C. Fred Negley, and Frances L. Negley.

NEGLEY - Friends of Martha L. Negley, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 William Flinn Highway, Gibsonia.

Burial will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the church or the veterans hospital.

Directions and condolences are available at



