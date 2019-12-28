Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha M. Fair. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha M. Fair, 90, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Shelbourne Assisted Living.

She was born May 30, 1929, in Butler, and was a daughter of the late Christopher and Mary Anna (Zitzman) Alwine. Martha was the last surviving member of her family.

She worked for Spaide Shirt Factory and, later, for Penn Champ.

She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian.

She enjoyed playing the piano, the guitar and the accordion.

Surviving are three children, Patricia Anna (Charles) Rodgers Jr. of Butler, and Doris Pintea and Michael Adams, both of Butler; two grandchildren, Constance Rodgers of New York and Charles E. (Autumn) Rodgers III of Butler; and four great-grandsons, Charles IV, Dylan, Louis and Dominic.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Fair, who passed away May 28, 2015; her 10 brothers; her sister; and her granddaughter, Cathy Plaisted.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Shelbourne Assisted Living and to Monarch Hospice.

FAIR - Friends of Martha M. Fair, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A blessing service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.

Interment will be at the Butler County Memorial Park.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



