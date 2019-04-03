Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Alice Orsborn, 98, of Renfrew passed away on Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 4, 1921, in Renfrew, and was a daughter of the late Robert Charles Lewis and the late Anna Pearl Bond Lewis.

Mrs. Orsborn was a homemaker and a member of the former Renfrew United Methodist Church. She was active in her church and a former Sunday school superintendent and Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Orsborn was a member of the United Methodist Women.

She is survived by two sons, the Rev. Dr. Hughie G. Orsborn of Renfrew, and Charles Edd Orsborn of Renfrew; one daughter, Marsha

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Butch" Orsborn, whom she married on Nov. 2, 1940, and who passed away in September 1977; one grandson; one granddaughter; five brothers; and one sister.

ORSBORN - Friends of Mary Alice Orsborn, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with her son, the Rev. Dr. Hughie G. Orsborn officiating.

Private burial will take place in Brownsdale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of America, 4590 MacArthur Blvd., Washington, D.C. 20007.

