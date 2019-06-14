Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Paul. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Paul, 89, of Slippery Rock died on Sunday at Grove Manor Nursing Home in Grove City following a brief illness.

She embraced the town of Slippery Rock when she embarked upon her career as professor of early childhood education.

Mary Alice was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Sharon, Pa., to Samuel Kenneth Weller and Mary Melissa Kettering Weller.

She married Alexander Paul on Jan. 7, 1978, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2004.

Mary Alice was of the Lutheran faith.

She received both her undergraduate and master's degrees from Kent State University and later, her Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.

She taught kindergarten for over 20 years.

She was recognized nationally in a photograph of her at a local fire station descending a fire pole with students looking on. The photo taken of the event was shown in the Akron Beacon Journal and published throughout the country.

She influenced countless future teachers through her early childhood classes and innumerable toddlers who attended her innovative play group offered through Slippery Rock State College/University. The program was so popular that mothers would enroll their children during pregnancy just to get a spot in the class.

Mary Alice was a unique, colorful woman, who was fiercely independent yet nurturing to all her "adopted children" whether former students or "Play Groupies." That feeling was reciprocated in many ways by friends, town folk and former students, especially during the last few years of her life.

Survivors include her brother, Thomas K. Weller (Betty) of Gibsonia; her nephew, Grant T. Weller of Pueblo, Colo.; and a niece, Laurel K. Noe of Windermere, Fla.

A special recognition to Michelle Schreckengost, Mary Alice's caregiver and friend.

Mary Alice's parents and husband preceded her in death.

PAUL - The family of Mary Alice Paul, who died Sunday, June 9, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. James Dollhopf, retired Lutheran pastor of Butler presiding.

Interment will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Springfield Township, Blacktown, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be given to Slippery Rock Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 117, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



