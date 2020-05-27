Mary Alice Webber
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice Cowher Webber, 70, of Butler, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1949, in New Castle, the daughter of Woodrow W. and Elizabeth R. Cowher.
Mary was a graduate of Mohawk High School and Butler Hospital School of Nursing.
She began her career as a registered nurse at Butler Hospital, then worked 21 years at the Butler VA Medical Center in the Pulmonary Department and in the outpatient clinic. After that, she worked for 21 years at the Visiting Nurses Association of Western Pennsylvania as an intake coordinator.
Mary was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, which were definitely inherited from the Cowher family. Whether it was in retelling an experience, adding subtle touches to her appearance or sending an "official" looking letter in the mail to relatives, Mary always kept us laughing. She had a kind and generous spirit, and had thoughtfully sent cards to family and friends for every occasion.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Webber.
She is survived by three sisters, Margaret (Richard) Kallenborn of Port Allegany, Pa., Betty (Roger) Williamson of Estero, Fla., and Patricia (Andrew) Wade of Shelbyville, Ind.; her stepchildren, Paul (Carrie) Webber of Warren, Ohio, and Patricia (Darrel) Parson of Portersville, her dear friend and companion, Martin Sniezek of Greensburg; as well as five stepgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
WEBBER - Due to the coronavirus, a private service for Mary Alice Cowher Webber, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be held for family.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Donations in her memory may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved