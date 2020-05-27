Mary Alice Cowher Webber, 70, of Butler, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1949, in New Castle, the daughter of Woodrow W. and Elizabeth R. Cowher.
Mary was a graduate of Mohawk High School and Butler Hospital School of Nursing.
She began her career as a registered nurse at Butler Hospital, then worked 21 years at the Butler VA Medical Center in the Pulmonary Department and in the outpatient clinic. After that, she worked for 21 years at the Visiting Nurses Association of Western Pennsylvania as an intake coordinator.
Mary was known for her quick wit and sense of humor, which were definitely inherited from the Cowher family. Whether it was in retelling an experience, adding subtle touches to her appearance or sending an "official" looking letter in the mail to relatives, Mary always kept us laughing. She had a kind and generous spirit, and had thoughtfully sent cards to family and friends for every occasion.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Webber.
She is survived by three sisters, Margaret (Richard) Kallenborn of Port Allegany, Pa., Betty (Roger) Williamson of Estero, Fla., and Patricia (Andrew) Wade of Shelbyville, Ind.; her stepchildren, Paul (Carrie) Webber of Warren, Ohio, and Patricia (Darrel) Parson of Portersville, her dear friend and companion, Martin Sniezek of Greensburg; as well as five stepgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
WEBBER - Due to the coronavirus, a private service for Mary Alice Cowher Webber, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be held for family.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Donations in her memory may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
