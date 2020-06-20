Mary Ann (Kuciak) Baxley went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home in Auburndale, Fla. She was 64 years old.
Mary Ann was a 1973 graduate of Butler Area High School.
She began her work life with the U.S. government.
She moved to Florida after a visit there. She loved the beach. She later moved to Colorado with her husband, Rick Baxley. Her ashes will be scattered in Colorado with her beloved Rick.
Mary Ann was a gifted writer and often wrote human interest stories for her local newspapers.
In her youth, she loved muscle cars and proudly drove a brown Camaro Z28 and a 1966 Mustang around Butler.
She had a talent and creativity for crafts. She valued family and friends and was a good mother to her son, Cody.
She is survived by her son, Cody Metzler (Kristen Dotson) of Auburndale; and her grandchildren, Vash Metzler of Albuquerque, N.M., and Morgan Dotson of Auburndale; and her siblings, Tricia Maxwell (Michael) of Virginia, Chriss Kuciak (David Lichtenberger) of Virginia, John Kuciak (Karen) of Prospect, Teresa Wolf, and Joanne Schreiber (David) of Bethel Park.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Rick Baxley of Colorado; her parents, John J. and Irene Kuciak of Butler; and her brother-in-law, Cy Wolf.
BAXLEY - With respect to her wishes, there will be no services for Mary Ann (Kuciak) Baxley, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.