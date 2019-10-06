Mary Ann E. (Kelly) Knorr of Cranberry Township passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Mary Ann was a special-education teacher in the Pine Richland School District at Wexford Elementary School for 23 years.

She was the loving wife of 40 years to Ronald H. Knorr; beloved daughter of the late Michael P. Kelly and Carolyn Kelly-Ehrlich, and Sylvester "Tony" Ehrlich; and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

KNORR - Friends of Mary Ann E. (Kelly) Knorr, who died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Devlin Funeral Home Of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Kilian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America.



