Mary Ann Frye, 77, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday morning at her home.
Born June 21, 1942, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Ekis) Stutz.
Mary Ann was a homemaker, had enjoyed going to craft shows, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also playing the lottery.
Surviving are her three children, Lisa (Doug) Noullet of Butler, Connie Frye of Sarver, and Thomas (Jennifer) Frye of Butler; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Frye; three sons, Joseph, Daniel and Robert Frye; one grandson, Joseph Frye; and three sisters, Phyllis, Naomi and Gladys.
FRYE - Friends of Mary Ann Frye, who died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019