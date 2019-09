Mary Ann Frye, 77, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday morning at her home.Born June 21, 1942, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Ekis) Stutz.Mary Ann was a homemaker, had enjoyed going to craft shows, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and also playing the lottery.Surviving are her three children, Lisa (Doug) Noullet of Butler, Connie Frye of Sarver, and Thomas (Jennifer) Frye of Butler; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Frye; three sons, Joseph, Daniel and Robert Frye; one grandson, Joseph Frye; and three sisters, Phyllis, Naomi and Gladys.FRYE - Friends of Mary Ann Frye, who died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com