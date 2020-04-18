Mary Ann Jurysta, 72, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born in October of 1947, and was the daughter of the late Stan and Anna Ostwinch.
Mary Ann worked as a tipstaff at the Butler County Courthouse, where she retired in 2009. She also worked as a nurse at the VA, was a homemaker and most importantly, was a mom.
Mary Ann was a faithful member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.
She leaves behind a beloved daughter, Marilee, and two cherished brothers, John and Stan Jr. Ostwinch, all of Butler.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Gubby" Jurysta, who passed away in 2019.
JURYSTA - Burial was held privately for Mary Ann Jurysta, who died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
