Born Sept. 21, 1930, in Cabot, she was a daughter of the late Henry W. Fleming and Bertha Cypher Fleming.

Mary Ann had worked as a security guard for Allegheny Ludlum Steel.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman.

She is survived by one sister, Janine Porter of Butler; two nephews, David Porter and Jonathan Porter, both of Butler; a number of great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the hospice staff of the Allegheny Health Network for the exceptional care that Mary Ann received during her stay.

MAIER - Friends of Mary Ann Maier, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Kurtz OFM Cap. officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler, PA 16002, Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001, or the Office of Fund Development, Allegheny Health Network Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Please place the name Mary Ann Maier in the memo line of the check.

