1/1
Mary Ann Martsolf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Martsolf, 81, of Butler passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at New Haven Court in Butler.

Born Oct. 27, 1938, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Mary R. (Rohovski) Graham.

She was retired from the Butler Area School District following 42 years as an elementary school teacher. She taught at the Center Township Elementary School.

Surviving is her brother, John (Judy) Graham of Butler; two nieces, Jody (Pete) Albert and Jen (Kevin) Srock, both of Butler; a nephew, John M. Graham of Butler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Martsolf, they were married June 18, 1966, and he passed away Aug. 19, 2019; her sister, Dorothy Graham; and her half-brother, George Graham.

Martsolf - There will be no public visitation for Mary Ann Martsolf, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are private.

Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements completed by the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved