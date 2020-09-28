Mary Ann Martsolf, 81, of Butler passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at New Haven Court in Butler.
Born Oct. 27, 1938, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Mary R. (Rohovski) Graham.
She was retired from the Butler Area School District following 42 years as an elementary school teacher. She taught at the Center Township Elementary School.
Surviving is her brother, John (Judy) Graham of Butler; two nieces, Jody (Pete) Albert and Jen (Kevin) Srock, both of Butler; a nephew, John M. Graham of Butler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Martsolf, they were married June 18, 1966, and he passed away Aug. 19, 2019; her sister, Dorothy Graham; and her half-brother, George Graham.
Martsolf - There will be no public visitation for Mary Ann Martsolf, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
Arrangements completed by the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St. Butler.
