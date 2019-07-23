Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Shaffer. View Sign Service Information Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory 97 Grim Ave Ellwood City , PA 16117 (724)-752-1556 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Shaffer, 77 of Franklin Township, formerly of Ellport, passed away Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born April 2, 1942, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Oczkowski Micklish.

Mary Ann was a member of Wurtemburg Methodist Church and active at the First United Methodist Church in Ellwood City, where she belonged to the quilting club and volunteered at the soup kitchen.

Mary Ann worked as a legislative assistant for 17 years. She was very community active when she lived in Ellport, where she was past president of Ellport Borough Council and zoning officer.

Mary Ann was a former member of the Ellwood City Art Club and a volunteer at the Ellwood Art and Craft Festival.

Mary Ann had traveled to both Mississippi and New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to do reclamation work.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, David C. Shaffer, whom she married on May 15, 1962; her two children, DeAnn Shaffer of Alexandria, Va., and Christopher D. Shaffer of Boyers; and three sisters, Shelia Micklish of Koppel, Brenda Renner of Chewton, and Clara Jo Micklish of Oil City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Joan Harlan.

SHAFFER - Keeping with Mary Ann's wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Joseph A. Tomon Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



