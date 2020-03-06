Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Shay, 80, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born May 14, 1939, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late George W. Fabik and Anne Kovach Fabik.

Mary Ann was a member of the North Main Street Church of God. She belonged to the Keenagers Sunday School class and was the secretary of the Christian Women's Connection.

She enjoyed reading and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Mary Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years, Robert C. Shay Sr., whom she married on April 29, 1961; her children, Kristina Reiser and her husband, Christian, of Renfrew, Robert C. Shay Jr. and his wife, Rhonda, of Florida, and Steven Shay and his wife, Carina, of Butler; her seven grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth L. Lesnik and her husband, Joseph, of East Butler; her sister-in-law, Sharon Fabik of Lakeland, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George W. Fabik Jr.

SHAY - Arrangements for Mary Ann Shay, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Mary Ann will be laid to rest privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



