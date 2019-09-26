Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Stokey. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 328 Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8123 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Stokey, 80, of Jackson Township passed away Sept. 16, 2019, in her home on the family farm where she had lived her entire life.

She was born Jan. 18, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Helen Mary Plutchack Stokey.

At first sight, you knew Mary Ann was a character. She lived her life "her way" and she was one-of-a-kind. She thought herself as a modern Annie Oakley. She liked her cowboy hat, Western shirts, and rifles. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows like "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke" and "The Rifleman."

She was also very resourceful and talented. At one time, she wanted a dress she had seen in "Gone With the Wind," so she sewed it herself out of curtains. She especially enjoyed farming the family farm and tending her favorite animals; her horses, cows, turkeys and chickens.

Mary Ann is survived by her cousins, Carole (Kenny) Hoch, Patricia Thomas and Joan Wilson; a special cousin, friend and helper, Ed Thomas, aka "Little Eddie" and his brother, Steven Thomas; and a longtime friend, Robert Rengers.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by two brothers, Benjamin and Lewis Theodore Stokey; her uncles, Sperl and Jacob Stokey; her aunt, Ruth (Stokey) Plassmeyer; and her cousins, Harry John Plassmeyer, Anna Ruth Plassmeyer and Dorothy May (Plassmeyer) Buffington.

She was an avid hunter as well, and dabbled in taxidermy in her younger years. For those who want to hunt on her land … just remember, her spirit will be watching, so think twice before hunting on her land …

STOKEY - A memorial service for Mary Ann Stokey, who died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Evans City Cemetery. Burial will follow.

Arrangements were entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.

