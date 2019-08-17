Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Taylor. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of PA 4100 Jonestown Road Harrisburg , PA 17109 (800)-720-8221 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Taylor, 86, of South Middleton Township passed away peacefully in her home on in Boiling Springs, Pa., on Tuesday.

Mary Ann was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Butler, to Arthur Roscoe Burns and Mary Aleene Stewart.

She was a graduate of Butler High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she received her bachelor's degree in psychology. She worked until retirement as a weatherization specialist for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, heading up offices in Butler and Harrisburg.

Mary Ann moved to Boiling Springs in 1984, and quickly became an advocate for the small historical community. She served multiple terms as president of the Boiling Springs Civic Association, which involved heading up the village's annual Foundry Day Event. She also served as a member of both the South Middleton Township board of supervisors and the Zoning Board, and was named president of the Lions Club.

She was an integral part of the village's Sesquicentennial Celebration and the Save the Lake project. The latter involved obtaining a large grant to build the interior stone wall of the lake.

She was extremely honored to receive the Wall of Acclaim Award for her volunteer service to South Middleton Township and community, which is displayed on the wall of the Boiling Springs High School.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Aleene Burns; her husband, Robert Gates Taylor; and her brothers, Walter Burns and Thomas Burns.

She is survived by her three children, Annette Lowery, Robert Taylor and Melissa Taylor; her five grandchildren, Samantha Lowery, Anna Lowery, Andrew Taylor, Joshua Taylor and Olivia Taylor; her two brothers, Joseph Burns and David Burns; and her one sister, Susan Bradshaw.

The family would like to express their love and gratitude to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania and the staff of nurses who cared for Mary Ann during her final days.

TAYLOR - A celebration of life of Mary Ann Taylor, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, 528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, Pa., with Pastor Jeff Gibelius officiating.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Lake Endowment Trust, P.O. Box 358, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.



