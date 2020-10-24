Mary Ann Ungor, 80, of Valencia passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in New Kensington, and was the daughter of the late Charles E. Nixon and the late Myrtle A. (Moore) Nixon.
Mary Ann graduated from Springdale High School, then continued her studies at Butler County Community College in the secretarial and accounting programs.
She was a homemaker and worked for seven years as a sales clerk for Ames. She also drove an ambulance for Richland EMS. Mary Ann did 1800s Reenactment, and was a member of the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, and the Historical Association.
Mary was a very talented artist and her trade name was "Lady Bear." Mary Ann was accomplished in many mediums from paint and leather to quilting and beadwork.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph C. (Tannie) Ungor of Cranberry Township, and James W. (Rebecca) Ungor of Gibsonia; one daughter, Donna Jean (Steve) Sybert of Valencia; seven grandchildren, Dr. Michael, Jeanna, Emily, Savannah, Gianna, Tiffany and Anthony; one great-grandchild, Noah; two brothers, William E. (Roberta) Nixon of Virginia, and James (Sheri) Nixon of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Ungor, whom she married on Aug, 18, 1958, and who passed away on Dec. 29, 2013; one brother, Richard Nixon; and one sister, Lula Mae Simms.
UNGOR - There will be no public visitation or services for Mary Ann Ungor, who died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
