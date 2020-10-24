1/1
Mary Ann Ungor
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Ungor, 80, of Valencia passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 21, 1940, in New Kensington, and was the daughter of the late Charles E. Nixon and the late Myrtle A. (Moore) Nixon.
Mary Ann graduated from Springdale High School, then continued her studies at Butler County Community College in the secretarial and accounting programs.
She was a homemaker and worked for seven years as a sales clerk for Ames. She also drove an ambulance for Richland EMS. Mary Ann did 1800s Reenactment, and was a member of the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, and the Historical Association.
Mary was a very talented artist and her trade name was "Lady Bear." Mary Ann was accomplished in many mediums from paint and leather to quilting and beadwork.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph C. (Tannie) Ungor of Cranberry Township, and James W. (Rebecca) Ungor of Gibsonia; one daughter, Donna Jean (Steve) Sybert of Valencia; seven grandchildren, Dr. Michael, Jeanna, Emily, Savannah, Gianna, Tiffany and Anthony; one great-grandchild, Noah; two brothers, William E. (Roberta) Nixon of Virginia, and James (Sheri) Nixon of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Ungor, whom she married on Aug, 18, 1958, and who passed away on Dec. 29, 2013; one brother, Richard Nixon; and one sister, Lula Mae Simms.
UNGOR - There will be no public visitation or services for Mary Ann Ungor, who died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved