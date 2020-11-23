Mary Ann "Penny" Zulick, 80, of Butler passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Born in Butler on Dec. 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Bogdan) Walowen.
Mary was a warm and gentle soul who loved her family, her home, and her kitty, "Buddy."
She was a kind, generous person who volunteered at Butler Memorial Hospital. She belonged to the Greek Catholic Union and the Ladies Guild at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church where she assisted with many bake sales, spaghetti dinners and halupki or pierogi sales.
She kept an immaculate home and always made the holidays so special. Penny enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and trips to Mountaineer with her husband, Bill, gardening and antiquing, but her greatest joy was spending quality time with family.
She was loved and will be greatly missed. Mary was the loving mother of Anna (Mark) Kalafut, Teresa Dailey, William "Bill" Zulick, Michael (Sharon) Zulick, Matthew Zulick and Christopher Zulick; sister of Nellie Kuzmenchuk and Olga Cochran; grandmother of Josh (Aimee), Jake, Jonah, Wayne, Joey, Jordan, Victoria, Zachary and Caroline; great-grandmother of Bria and Madi Kalafut; sister-in-law of Steve Zulick and Pete (Marlene) Zulick. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Zulick who passed away in 2009 after nearly five decades of marriage; and her brothers, George, Frank, Walter and Victor Walowen; and many beloved in-laws.
Zulick - Services and burial for Mary Ann "Penny" Zulick, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will be held privately at Rosehill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Ladies Guild of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora, PA 16045
