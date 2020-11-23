1/1
Mary Ann "Penny" Zulick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann "Penny" Zulick, 80, of Butler passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Born in Butler on Dec. 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Bogdan) Walowen.

Mary was a warm and gentle soul who loved her family, her home, and her kitty, "Buddy."

She was a kind, generous person who volunteered at Butler Memorial Hospital. She belonged to the Greek Catholic Union and the Ladies Guild at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church where she assisted with many bake sales, spaghetti dinners and halupki or pierogi sales.

She kept an immaculate home and always made the holidays so special. Penny enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and trips to Mountaineer with her husband, Bill, gardening and antiquing, but her greatest joy was spending quality time with family.

She was loved and will be greatly missed. Mary was the loving mother of Anna (Mark) Kalafut, Teresa Dailey, William "Bill" Zulick, Michael (Sharon) Zulick, Matthew Zulick and Christopher Zulick; sister of Nellie Kuzmenchuk and Olga Cochran; grandmother of Josh (Aimee), Jake, Jonah, Wayne, Joey, Jordan, Victoria, Zachary and Caroline; great-grandmother of Bria and Madi Kalafut; sister-in-law of Steve Zulick and Pete (Marlene) Zulick. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Zulick who passed away in 2009 after nearly five decades of marriage; and her brothers, George, Frank, Walter and Victor Walowen; and many beloved in-laws.

Zulick - Services and burial for Mary Ann "Penny" Zulick, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will be held privately at Rosehill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Ladies Guild of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 105 Kohler Ave., Lyndora, PA 16045

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved