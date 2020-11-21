1/
Mary Anna "Mary Anna" Morrison
Mary Anna (Schaude) Morrison, 73, of Middlesex Township passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Mary Anna worked at the White Cross Drug Store in the Richland Mall and at the Gibsonia Giant Eagle.
She loved dogs and cats and playing 500, but most of all, she loved being with her grandchildren.
She was the beloved wife for 20 years of John A. Morrison; the loving mother of Ed (Cheryl) Downing and Ann (Steve) Miller; stepmother of John (Anita) Morrison, Christy (Jeremy) Nickl, Kayla (Rich) Schroder and Tom Donnelly; and the sister of John (Janice) Schaude, James (Kim) Schaude, Norma (Jim) Wright and Bob (Ellen) Schaude.
She is also survived by four grandchildren and six stepgrandchildren.
MORRISON - The family of Mary Anna (Schaude) Morrison, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The family wishes to extend their sincere understanding to those not comfortable attending, due to COVID-19 concerns, and asks them to send their prayers instead.
Those in attendance should be prepared to follow COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing a face mask and social distancing.
The family suggests memorial donations to A.S.P.C., 807 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh PA 15237.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
