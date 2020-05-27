Mary Anne Rivera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Anne Rivera, 65, of Evans City, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields.
Born March 8, 1955, in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Zdzislaw "Bob" Dabrowski and Emma Diaz Dabrowski.
Mary Anne leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years, Israel Rivera, whom she married July 30, 1973; her children, Christen Rivera Ditmar and her husband, Edward, and Paul Rivera; her six grandchildren, Joshua and Grace Ditmar, Remy Rivera, and Carson, Emma and Alex McCulloch; her son-in-law, Robert McCulloch; her siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her daughter, Corissa Anne "Cori" McCulloch; her brother, Anthony Dabrowski; her stepmother, Catherine Dabrowski; and her nephew, Pedro Negron.
RIVERA - Friends of Mary Anne Rivera, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople. Personal facial protection is required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated privately by the family at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople.
Mary Anne will be laid to rest privately in accordance with CDC guidelines at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Mary Anne's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Dear Israel and family,
My sincerest sympathy to you all. You are and will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Many beautiful memories.
Love ,
Margaret Lucas
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved