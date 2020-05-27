Dear Israel and family,
My sincerest sympathy to you all. You are and will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Many beautiful memories.
Love ,
Margaret Lucas
Mary Anne Rivera, 65, of Evans City, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields.
Born March 8, 1955, in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Zdzislaw "Bob" Dabrowski and Emma Diaz Dabrowski.
Mary Anne leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years, Israel Rivera, whom she married July 30, 1973; her children, Christen Rivera Ditmar and her husband, Edward, and Paul Rivera; her six grandchildren, Joshua and Grace Ditmar, Remy Rivera, and Carson, Emma and Alex McCulloch; her son-in-law, Robert McCulloch; her siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her daughter, Corissa Anne "Cori" McCulloch; her brother, Anthony Dabrowski; her stepmother, Catherine Dabrowski; and her nephew, Pedro Negron.
RIVERA - Friends of Mary Anne Rivera, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople. Personal facial protection is required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated privately by the family at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople.
Mary Anne will be laid to rest privately in accordance with CDC guidelines at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Mary Anne's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Born March 8, 1955, in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Zdzislaw "Bob" Dabrowski and Emma Diaz Dabrowski.
Mary Anne leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years, Israel Rivera, whom she married July 30, 1973; her children, Christen Rivera Ditmar and her husband, Edward, and Paul Rivera; her six grandchildren, Joshua and Grace Ditmar, Remy Rivera, and Carson, Emma and Alex McCulloch; her son-in-law, Robert McCulloch; her siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her daughter, Corissa Anne "Cori" McCulloch; her brother, Anthony Dabrowski; her stepmother, Catherine Dabrowski; and her nephew, Pedro Negron.
RIVERA - Friends of Mary Anne Rivera, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople. Personal facial protection is required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated privately by the family at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople.
Mary Anne will be laid to rest privately in accordance with CDC guidelines at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Mary Anne's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.