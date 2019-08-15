Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Antoinette "Marie" Gaborko. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Memorial service 11:30 AM Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Gaborko née, Mary Antoinette Morsillo, departed this world due to natural causes for her eternal destination in Heaven in the early morning hours of Monday at her home of eight years, New Haven Court in Butler.

The community of New Haven embraced Marie and cared for her until the moment of her death, and the comfort and companionship they displayed is much appreciated by her family.

She loved her activities there: sing-alongs, bingo, crosswords etc. … she was hardly ever in her apartment. "The Cruise Director on the Lido Deck" made sure she made the most of her time there.

Born on Nov. 30, 1924, in Barnesboro, Pa., Cambria County, Marie was the daughter of James Vincent Morsillo and Pauline Andrews Morsillo. She was raised and lived in Ambridge, and was a member of the graduating class of 1942 from Ambridge Area High School.

Marie was a woman ahead of her time and paved the way for future generations of women by balancing her career and family life to create a better life for her children. She began her professional career in March of 1956 at Sewickley Valley Hospital, until her retirement 35 years later in April of 1991. She worked originally as a nurse. In 1958, she became an X-ray technologist and then, eventually was promoted to chief X-ray technologist and also oversaw the hospital's School of Radiography.

In her retirement, Marie continued to volunteer for the hospital system. She loved her job and the people with whom she worked. However, Marie was most proud of her children.

She is survived by Lisa (Doug) Snyder of Butler, Frank (Cyndy) Mench of El Paso, Texas, Mike (David Harris) Gaborko of Sarasota, Fla., and Gloria (James) Mash of New Middletown, Ohio; a brother, Patrick of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her parents and her siblings, James, Dolores, Ange and Steve; and her beloved son, Timothy Allen Mench, who perished in 1995, for whom she grieved until the day she died.

GABORKO - A private Catholic service for Marie Gaborko née, Mary Antoinette Morsillo, who died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, was performed before her cremation on Tuesday.

A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, when all her children can be present.

Receiving hours will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie's memory to the Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Bakerstown, PA 15007.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



