Mary B. Uschak of Grove City passed peacefully at home Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019. She was 103.
Mary was born May 12, 1916, in Butler, to Wallace and Anna (Krenitsky) Bungar.
She married Nicholas Uschak Oct. 2, 1940; he preceded Mary in death Sept. 21, 1990.
Mary grew up in Center Township and attended the Brewster one-room schoolhouse.
During her married life to Nicholas, the couple lived and farmed on the family property on Harmony Road outside of Harrisville.
Mary was of the Lutheran faith, and she was a member Judith Rebekah Lodge in Grove City.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to AHN Hospice and Mary's caregivers, Kim DeMatteis, Beatrice Bonzer, Tina Maxwell and Darlene Perrine, for the excellent care that was given to their mother.
She is survived by three children, Barbara Bloch and her husband, Joseph, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., David B. Uschak and his wife, Louise, of Shrewsbury, N.J., and Glenn T. Uschak of Grove City; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Markiw of Butler.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Devore and Alice Davis; and two brothers, John and William Bungar.
USCHAK - Visitation hours for Mary B. Uschak, who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019