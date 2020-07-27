Mary Belle Weber, 62, of West Sunbury passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born in 1958 in Zelienople.
Mary enjoyed QVC shopping and her beloved cats.
Mary was known for being giving, selfless and hardworking. Above all else, she was very family oriented.
She was the loving wife of George Weber for over 32 years; the mother of Sanya Blinn, Brandy (Cecil) Blinn, Dustin Blinn and Frank Weber.
Mary is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
WEBER - Friends of Mary Belle Weber, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
