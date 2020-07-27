1/1
Mary Belle Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Belle Weber, 62, of West Sunbury passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She was born in 1958 in Zelienople.
Mary enjoyed QVC shopping and her beloved cats.
Mary was known for being giving, selfless and hardworking. Above all else, she was very family oriented.
She was the loving wife of George Weber for over 32 years; the mother of Sanya Blinn, Brandy (Cecil) Blinn, Dustin Blinn and Frank Weber.
Mary is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
WEBER - Friends of Mary Belle Weber, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved