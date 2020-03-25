Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Blanche "Blanche" Kind. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Blanche Kind went home to be with the Lord from her residence in Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County, on March 23, 2020.

Blanche was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Zelienople, to Cyril Frank and Roma Blanche Rubright Pflugh.

Blanche graduated from Zelienople High School in 1955, and attended Anderson College, located in the state of Indiana.

Blanche spent a lifetime farming side by side with her husband of 61 years, Richard John Kind, whom she married on Dec. 22, 1956, and who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2017.

One of her favorite jobs was mowing hay for the family farm, and she loved being outside tending to her plants and flowers.

Over the years, she taught piano lessons to 106 students and enjoyed playing the piano and organ for various churches for 65 years. Blanche made numerous wedding cakes over the decades as well.

Blanche is survived by her sister, Nora Lee Kerry of Noblestown, Ind.; her three children, Dwight (Terri) Kind of Slippery Rock, Kay (Harry) Caravaggio of Sewickley, and Dean (Bonnie) Kind of Slippery Rock; three grandchildren, Layne Kind, Logan (Stephanie) Kind and Spencer Caravaggio; and three great-grandchildren, Braidin, Chase and Hayden Kind.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Richard John; her parents, Cyril and Roma Pflugh of Zelienople; and her brothers, LaVern Pflugh of Zelienople, and an infant brother, Reese Pflugh.

KIND - As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service for Mary Blanche Kind, who died Monday, March 23, 2020.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.

It was Blanche's wish that people take the time to write a letter, make a visit, or do a deed left undone.

In lieu of flowers, Blanche asks that friends and family make a donation to their favorite charity.



