Mary C. "Little Mary" McKerahan
1947 - 2020
Mary C. "Little Miss Mary" McKerahan, 73, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence.
Mary was born March 10, 1947, in Pittsburgh.
She was a nurse at Passavant Lutheran Home for 21 years, until her retirement.
She was a member of Holy Redeemer Church, where she was a dedicated volunteer at the Holy Redeemer Food Bank. Her fellow volunteers described her as very energetic, enthusiastic, and would run circles around them; they will greatly miss her.
Little Miss Mary will be extremely missed by her family.
Survivors include two sons, Donald (Nita) McKerahan of Norwalk, Ohio, and Thomas (Velvet) McKerahan of Harmony; five brothers, all of Arizona; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John H. McKerahan III, who died March 12, 2011; and a grandson, Andrew McClintick, who died Dec. 29, 2015.
MCKERAHAN - Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of the life of Mary C. "Little Miss Mary" McKerahan, who died Saturday, May 9, 2020, will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home, Ellwood City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Redeemer Food Bank, 300 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

