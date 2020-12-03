Mary C. (Groves) Ward-Kinter, 93, of Butler went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Mary was born Aug. 18, 1927. She was the daughter of Samuel Groves and Elizabeth Willis Groves-Ward.
Mary grew up in Butler, and attended the Little Red Schoolhouse.
She met the love of her life, James C. Ward Sr., on the steps of the Butler Post Office. They were married Sept. 19, 1947. They spent 61 years together, until his passing on Feb. 10, 2009.
After the passing of their spouses, Mary ran into her high school sweetheart, Edmund Kinter. They were married on July 21, 2013, and he passed away on March 8, 2020.
Mary was an avid reader, and dreamed of becoming a librarian. Mary also had an interest in health nutrition. She was an Herbalife distributor for over 30 years.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived her life for the Lord and her family.
Mary was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Butler.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Allan) Albright and Elisabeth Oesterling, both of Butler; a daughter-in-law, Loretta Ward of Butler; two stepsons, Dean (Christine) Kinter of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Dwight (Jenny) Kinter of Newport News, Va.; a stepdaughter, Della (Richard) Serafine of Portersville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Flatt of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James C. Ward Sr.; her second husband, Edmund Kinter; a son, James C. Ward Jr.; a daughter, Kathleen Matteson; seven sisters; and two brothers.
WARD-KINTER - Friends of Mary C. (Groves) Ward-Kinter, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 100-116 N. Church St., Butler, with Pastor David Maitland officiating.
Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
