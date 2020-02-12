Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Carol "Mimi" Kraus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Carol "Mimi" Kraus, 76, of Connoquenessing Township passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born May 3, 1943, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Murphy Patton.

Mary was an active member of the Hungarian Club in Zelienople.

She loved to take care of her beloved dog, Holly. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 25 years, Richard G. Kraus, whom she married May 15, 1994; her children, James (Lori) Beining of Seminole, Fla., Terry (Kim) Beining of Pittsburgh, Michael (Kim) Beining of Zelienople, Kelly (Shawn) Swedish of Cranberry Township, and Cindy (Beining) Stemberger of Gibsonia; four grandsons and six granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Robert Patton of Butler, and Betty Griffin and Lois Patton, both of Zelienople.

KRAUS - The family of Mary Carol "Mimi" Kraus, who died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon as celebrant.

She will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Mary Carol "Mimi" Kraus, 76, of Connoquenessing Township passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.Born May 3, 1943, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Murphy Patton.Mary was an active member of the Hungarian Club in Zelienople.She loved to take care of her beloved dog, Holly. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 25 years, Richard G. Kraus, whom she married May 15, 1994; her children, James (Lori) Beining of Seminole, Fla., Terry (Kim) Beining of Pittsburgh, Michael (Kim) Beining of Zelienople, Kelly (Shawn) Swedish of Cranberry Township, and Cindy (Beining) Stemberger of Gibsonia; four grandsons and six granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Robert Patton of Butler, and Betty Griffin and Lois Patton, both of Zelienople.KRAUS - The family of Mary Carol "Mimi" Kraus, who died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon as celebrant.She will be laid to rest at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close