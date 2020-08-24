1/
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Harvey
Mary Catherine "Cathy" Harvey, 81, of Harrisville, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.

Cathy was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late T. Norbert Sexton and the late Camilla Sauers Sexton.

Before moving to Harrisville, she was employed as a cashier at various pharmacies in the Pittsburgh area.

Cathy was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish.

Cathy is survived by four daughters, Mary Beth (Wayne) Quinn of Pittsburgh, Mary Ellen (Charles) Parrish, of N.C., Colleen (Jon) Kaschauer of Pittsburgh and Mary Kay (George) Adams of Pittsburgh; one son, William M. Harvey Jr., of Indiana, Pa.; nine grandchildren, James Parrish, Kristen Parrish, Jamie Quinn, Ashley (Mark) Salamacha, Nikki (Adam) Wingertsahn, Stephanie (Adam) Hartle, Rachel Kaschauer, Caci Harvey and Elizabeth Adams; and two great-grandchildren.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, William Martin Harvey Sr., who died Sept. 30, 2007; one grandson, Charles Parrish; and one brother, Kenneth Sexton.

HARVEY - The family of Mary Catherine "Cathy" Harvey, who died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

A blessing service will follow at noon with Father Sean Francis of St. Alphonsus Parish officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lawrenceville.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
