Mary Christine Vensel
Mary Christine Vensel, 38, of Butler, formerly of Bruin, passed away at Allegheny General Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1981, in New Brunswick, N.J. She was the daughter of William "Bill" Vensel who survives, and the late Darlene Marie Cope Vensel.

Mary graduated from Karns City Area School District in 2000.

She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by her father, William "Bill" Vensel of Parker; her sister, Kris Vensel of Shippenville; her partner, Joseph of Butler; her paternal grandmother, Mona Vensel of Chicora; and her niece, Alix of Shippenville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Marie Cope Vensel, who passed on Aug. 23, 2019.

VENSEL - Friends of Mary Christine Vensel, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will follow Friday at Bear Creek Cemetery.

Due to the regulations set forth by the Department of Health and the CDC, masks are recommended inside the funeral home.

To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
