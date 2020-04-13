Peacefully, surrounded in prayer and in spirit by all her children, Mary Diane Patberg (Carey/Staub) went home to be with God and her loved ones - especially "The Dutchman," Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
Diane was born May 11, 1938, and grew up on the Northside of Pittsburgh, then moved to Cranberry Township, and finally Zelienople.
There, she lovingly raised six children, Diane Lynn O'Hare Fallon (Michael), Richard James Staub (Tina), Laurie Staub Pesyna (Bob), Maureen Staub Schmitt, Beth Ann Nash (Tom), and Nancy Jo Staub Devenney (Rob).
Famous for her pies, she showed her love through "double-delicious" cooking. Diane practically invented the cooking demo show as her kids lined up on the stairs leading into the kitchen. Also an avid movie lover, she inspired the love of cinema in each of her children and grandchildren.
Diane was proud beyond measure of her big Irish family, including 20 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her six children, as well as her beloved sister Maureen Carey; sister-in-law Janet Carey; and her SchwartzBauer brother/cousins Albert, Jack and Bobby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolf "The Dutchman" Patberg; her parents, James P. "Max" Carey and Margaret "Peg" Carey; her brother, James Carey and his daughter, Lisa; and two of her grandchildren, Lynnsey Susan Hare and Sean Fallon.
Diane and her family must gratefully acknowledge the compassionate care she received and thank the staff at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless for their selfless, generous commitment to their patients. Your sacrifices and professionalism will always be remembered and appreciated.
PATBERG - Mary Diane Patberg (Carey/Staub), who died Friday, April 10, 2020, will be remembered in a service at an appropriate future date, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation Team James Carey (http://act.alz.org/goto/TeamJamesCarey).
