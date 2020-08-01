Mary E. Hornick, 88, of Lexington, S.C., formerly of Mars, passed away Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.
Born Aug. 19, 1931, in Bakerstown, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillian Anna Stoecklein Mills.
Mary was a member of Mars United Presbyterian Church, and had worked as a housekeeper for several local families.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Pierallini of Lexington, S.C.; her grandchildren, Dominick J. Pierallini of Columbia, S.C., and Frankie Ray (Richelle) Bucilli of Pittsburgh; her great-grandson, Roman; three sisters, Florence (Rod) Lawther of Cranberry Township, Joan Allman of Mars, and Lillian McWilliams of Indiana, Pa.; her brother, Edward (Debbie) Mills of Indiana, Pa.; a sister-in-law, June Mills of Mars; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. "Zeke" Hornick, whom she married Dec. 20, 1950, and who died Dec. 12, 2010; a daughter, Paula Bucilli; her sisters, Margaret Coon, Bessie Rowan and Jean Adams; and her brothers, John "Jack" Mills and Walter Mills Jr.
HORNICK - Arrangements for Mary E. Hornick, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, are private and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial was in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
