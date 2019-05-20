Mary E. Spiker, 97, of Grove City passed away on Saturday morning at Orchard Manor following a brief illness.
Mary was born March 14, 1922, in North Washington, and was the daughter of Lloyd and Belva (Kather) Christy.
She married Lee F. Spiker on April 28, 1953. He preceded her in death on Feb. 13, 1994.
She was a member of Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Grove City.
Mary was a homemaker and together with her husband they raised nine children.
She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Mary is survived by six daughters, Alice Parker and her husband, Bill, of Grove City, Brenda Rupert of Scottsdale, Ariz., Belva Wade of Grove City, Vernie Coulter and her husband, Ronald, of Slippery Rock, Teresa Beatty and her husband, Richard, of Volant, and Margie Lott of Volant; a son, Barry Spiker of Grove City; 28 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lee, Mary was preceded in death by her former husband, Lawrence Ealey; a son, Larry D. Ealey; a daughter, Beverly Raum; a granddaughter, Lorlie Elaine Beatty; a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Ealey; and a brother, Richard C. Christy.
SPIKER - Family and friends of Mary E. Spiker, who died Saturday, May 18, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 20, 2019