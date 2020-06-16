Mary Elaine Benson, 78, of 100 Stirling Village, Apt. 114, in Butler, died at 7:23 a.m. on June 14, 2020, in her home.
Born Mary Elaine Gavula on Sept. 27, 1941, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Supko) Gavula.
Known to one and all as "Elaine," she graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1959, and afterward attended the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1962.
As a registered nurse, she first worked at Butler Memorial Hospital, and later at the Butler VA Health Care System, where she was a gerontology specialist. She retired in 2001 after nearly 39 years as a health care provider.
Elaine was a longtime member of St. Fidelis Church, served on the Women's Auxiliary of the Meridian Veterans Club, and was an enthusiastic member of the Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was married to Donald F. Benson, until his death in 1984.
Surviving are her children, Donald F. (Dana) Benson Jr. of Ellwood City, Joseph D. (Vicki) Benson of Granada Hills, Calif., and Julie E. Stock of Butler; her grandchildren, Mark A. Tedrow of Ellwood City, Alysha A. (Brad) Funkhouser of Beaver Falls, Donald F. Benson III and Cassidy R. Benson, both of Ellwood City, Andrew J. (Sharmaine) Stock of Cranberry Township, Adam N. Stock of Columbus, Ohio, Benjamin J. Stock and Blake F. Stock, both of Butler, and Heather R. (Robert) Martinez of Granada Hills, Calif.; her great-grandchildren, Conner Alsoszatai-Petheo and Joseph R. Martinez, both of Granada Hills, Landon R. Edgell of North Sewickley Township, and Nathan A. Funkhouser of Beaver Falls; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Johnny; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet L. and William C. "Butch" Kelly of Butler; and her son-in-law, Richard J. Stock of Butler.
BENSON - Friends of Mary Elaine Benson, who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Born Mary Elaine Gavula on Sept. 27, 1941, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Supko) Gavula.
Known to one and all as "Elaine," she graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1959, and afterward attended the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1962.
As a registered nurse, she first worked at Butler Memorial Hospital, and later at the Butler VA Health Care System, where she was a gerontology specialist. She retired in 2001 after nearly 39 years as a health care provider.
Elaine was a longtime member of St. Fidelis Church, served on the Women's Auxiliary of the Meridian Veterans Club, and was an enthusiastic member of the Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was married to Donald F. Benson, until his death in 1984.
Surviving are her children, Donald F. (Dana) Benson Jr. of Ellwood City, Joseph D. (Vicki) Benson of Granada Hills, Calif., and Julie E. Stock of Butler; her grandchildren, Mark A. Tedrow of Ellwood City, Alysha A. (Brad) Funkhouser of Beaver Falls, Donald F. Benson III and Cassidy R. Benson, both of Ellwood City, Andrew J. (Sharmaine) Stock of Cranberry Township, Adam N. Stock of Columbus, Ohio, Benjamin J. Stock and Blake F. Stock, both of Butler, and Heather R. (Robert) Martinez of Granada Hills, Calif.; her great-grandchildren, Conner Alsoszatai-Petheo and Joseph R. Martinez, both of Granada Hills, Landon R. Edgell of North Sewickley Township, and Nathan A. Funkhouser of Beaver Falls; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Johnny; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet L. and William C. "Butch" Kelly of Butler; and her son-in-law, Richard J. Stock of Butler.
BENSON - Friends of Mary Elaine Benson, who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.