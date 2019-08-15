Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Eleanor "Eleanor" Snider. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter Roman Catholic Church 127 Franklin St Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Eleanor Snider "Eleanor," 100, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries where she was recovering from a fall.

Born June 19, 1919, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Herbert C. and Genevieve Clinger Warnick.

She graduated from Butler High School and continued her education at the Pittsburgh Comptometer School.

In her early years, she worked in the office of the former Pullman-Standard Car Co. After her marriage to the late Wade Snider, along with him, she was owner and operator of Mon-D-Aid Clean It Co. for nearly 70 years. Her son continues to operate the business today.

She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, where she served as a member of St. Peter Women's Council.

She enjoyed traveling on bus tours and playing cards.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Ed) Lehnerd of Cabot, and her son, Herb (Cindy) Snider of Butler.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, Theresa (Erik) Schreckongost, Cody Lehnerd, Jennifer Walker and Rachel Snider; and several members of her extended family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade, whom she married in August of 1947; her brother, Richard; and her sister-in-law, Leah.



SNIDER - Friends of Mary Eleanor Snider "Eleanor," who died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler, with the Rev. John Baver as celebrant.

Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



