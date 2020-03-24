Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Breen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth McCollough Breen passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2020, in Hampton, Va., in the company of her loving family, friends and caregivers, after a courageous struggle with chronic illness.

Mary was born and raised in Chicora by her beloved parents, Charles and Aleen McCollough.

She graduated from Grove City College and spent a Spanish immersion semester of her senior year in Madrid with Major and Janet.

She taught in Ford City, Pa., Plattsburgh, N.Y., and Anchorage, Alaska, before settling in Hampton and working for many years in campus security services at Thomas Nelson Community College.

She loved cruising with Charles and Lillian, reading novels and nonfiction, conversing with her family and friends, and sharing life with her dogs.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her brother, Major (Janet) McCollough of Lookout Mountain, Tenn.; her nephew, Aaron McCollough (Suzanne Chapman) of Alexandria, Va.; and her stepmother, Lillian McCollough of Sun City Center, Fla.

Mary's longtime friends, Chief Roosevelt Hamlin, David and Tina Kincaid, and Nell Reed-Taylor made life happier and easier for her for many years. She received long and caring support in her home from Nell, Ebony Clanton, Kesha Rogers, Audrey Wooden and Chyna Wooden.

BREEN - Memorial services for Mary Elizabeth McCollough Breen, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, will be held later in Hampton, Va. and Chicora.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the at , or 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025.



Mary Elizabeth McCollough Breen passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2020, in Hampton, Va., in the company of her loving family, friends and caregivers, after a courageous struggle with chronic illness.Mary was born and raised in Chicora by her beloved parents, Charles and Aleen McCollough.She graduated from Grove City College and spent a Spanish immersion semester of her senior year in Madrid with Major and Janet.She taught in Ford City, Pa., Plattsburgh, N.Y., and Anchorage, Alaska, before settling in Hampton and working for many years in campus security services at Thomas Nelson Community College.She loved cruising with Charles and Lillian, reading novels and nonfiction, conversing with her family and friends, and sharing life with her dogs.Mary was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her brother, Major (Janet) McCollough of Lookout Mountain, Tenn.; her nephew, Aaron McCollough (Suzanne Chapman) of Alexandria, Va.; and her stepmother, Lillian McCollough of Sun City Center, Fla.Mary's longtime friends, Chief Roosevelt Hamlin, David and Tina Kincaid, and Nell Reed-Taylor made life happier and easier for her for many years. She received long and caring support in her home from Nell, Ebony Clanton, Kesha Rogers, Audrey Wooden and Chyna Wooden.BREEN - Memorial services for Mary Elizabeth McCollough Breen, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, will be held later in Hampton, Va. and Chicora.Contributions in her memory may be made to the at , or 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2217 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025. Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.