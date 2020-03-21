Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Garvin. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Garvin, 88, of Freeport passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, while in the company of family, at her home.

Mary was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Herman, and was a daughter of the late Elizabeth Mary (Stutz) and John Allison Olson.

She was the widow of Howard E. Garvin Sr., who passed away in 1979.

Mary had worked for a number of years at Fair Winds Manor in Sarver. She then went to work for herself for 20 years as a home healthcare worker. She retired in 1997.

She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.

Mary enjoyed ceramics, bingo, playing cards, traveling to the Grand Ole Opry with her husband, and spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Marlene and Gary Young of Natrona Heights, and Karen and Cecil Slee of Buffalo Township; two sons, John J. and Kathy Garvin of Buffalo Township, and Howard E. Garvin Jr. of Tampa, Fla.

She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and she was the loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret Lee, Alice Luich and Leona Olson, who passed in her childhood; her infant brother, Arthur J. Olson; and her granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Slee.

GARVIN - Per her request, there will be no visitation for Mary Elizabeth Garvin, who died Friday, March 20, 2020.

Burial will be held in St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery in Cabot.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718

To send a condolence visit,



