Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Ramsey. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 (724)-867-0023 Service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth (Gladd) Ramsey, 75, of Emlenton died Jan. 7, 2020, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Ramsey was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Oil City. She was the daughter of the late Pauleen (Gladd) Fleming.

Mary grew up in the Village of Argentine in Butler County, where she lived with her grandmother, Agatha Gladd, and was surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mary graduated from Moniteau High School in 1962. She married Michael F. Ramsey of Boyers in 1964, and he preceded her in death.

Mary held numerous jobs, including working at the Parker Glass Plant for 13 years, but her true calling was helping people and she worked as an independent caregiver for the elderly during the last decades of her working life. During that time, she was greatly appreciated and loved by many.

Mary had been a resident of Emlenton since 1975, and had been involved in the Scrubgrass Senior Center since she retired.

Mary enjoyed socializing with friends and relatives and especially enjoyed traveling in her later years. Some of her favorite places to visit were Nashville, Florida, Las Vegas, Salamanca, N.Y., and Atlantic City, N.J.

Surviving are a son, Steven M. Ramsey of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Kimberly D. Saltrick and her husband, Keith, of Grove City; three grandchildren, Ramsey, Greta and Harrison Saltrick, all of Grove City; one sister, Dee (Fleming) Cathell of Baltimore, Md.; four sisters-in-law, Wava (Ramsey) Morgan of Mesquite, Texas, Elizabeth (Allen) Grossman and her husband, Bob, of Butler, Daisy (Allen) Waldenmyer and her husband, Richard, of Georgia, and SuZee (Allen) Beblo and her husband, Alan, of Cabot; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Charles Fleming; and her sister, Betty Alters

RAMSEY - Friends of Mary Elizabeth (Gladd) Ramsey, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Darryl Knopp, pastor of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Interment will be in Crawford Memorial Cemetery.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



Mary Elizabeth (Gladd) Ramsey, 75, of Emlenton died Jan. 7, 2020, following a brief illness.Mrs. Ramsey was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Oil City. She was the daughter of the late Pauleen (Gladd) Fleming.Mary grew up in the Village of Argentine in Butler County, where she lived with her grandmother, Agatha Gladd, and was surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.Mary graduated from Moniteau High School in 1962. She married Michael F. Ramsey of Boyers in 1964, and he preceded her in death.Mary held numerous jobs, including working at the Parker Glass Plant for 13 years, but her true calling was helping people and she worked as an independent caregiver for the elderly during the last decades of her working life. During that time, she was greatly appreciated and loved by many.Mary had been a resident of Emlenton since 1975, and had been involved in the Scrubgrass Senior Center since she retired.Mary enjoyed socializing with friends and relatives and especially enjoyed traveling in her later years. Some of her favorite places to visit were Nashville, Florida, Las Vegas, Salamanca, N.Y., and Atlantic City, N.J.Surviving are a son, Steven M. Ramsey of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Kimberly D. Saltrick and her husband, Keith, of Grove City; three grandchildren, Ramsey, Greta and Harrison Saltrick, all of Grove City; one sister, Dee (Fleming) Cathell of Baltimore, Md.; four sisters-in-law, Wava (Ramsey) Morgan of Mesquite, Texas, Elizabeth (Allen) Grossman and her husband, Bob, of Butler, Daisy (Allen) Waldenmyer and her husband, Richard, of Georgia, and SuZee (Allen) Beblo and her husband, Alan, of Cabot; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Charles Fleming; and her sister, Betty AltersRAMSEY - Friends of Mary Elizabeth (Gladd) Ramsey, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Darryl Knopp, pastor of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373.Interment will be in Crawford Memorial Cemetery.For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close