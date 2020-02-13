Mary Elizabeth Richards, 96, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Concordia of Franklin Park in Sewickley.
She was born July 15, 1923, in Butler, the daughter of the late George Oliver Creel and Sarah (Brandon) Creel.
Mary was of Presbyterian faith.
She liked flowers and gardening, and pets.
Surviving are two daughters, Renee Petty of Allison Park, and Nadine McLachlan of Alexandria, Va.; three sons, Larry (Cheryl) Richards of Aliquippa, Nicholas (Diane) Richards of Bethel Park, and Frank (Jackie) Richards of Newfoundland, Canada; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, John Creel of Reno, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nicholas Richards, who died Aug. 5, 1986; two sisters; and three brothers.
RICHARDS - Friends of Mary Elizabeth Richards, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon Monday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. James Lewis officiating.
Interment will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
Contributions may be made to the Butler County Blind Association, P.O. Box 2844, Butler, PA 16003, or Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020