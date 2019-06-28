Mary Ella Sutton, 93, of Harrisville, formerly of Butler passed away on Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family and her faithful dog, Gizmo.
She was born June 7, 1926, in Washington Township, and was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Daisy (Pisor) Claypoole.
Mary retired from the finishing department of Castle Rubber after 29 years. She had also been an LPN for McGinley Nursing Home and Pry Homes for children with special needs. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, camping and playing bingo.
Surviving are her two daughters, Brenda Sutton of Georgetown, Texas, and Sandra (Paul) Broad of Slippery Rock; two sons, Harry (Kathy) Sutton of Boyers, and Norman (Sheila) Sutton of Parker; 18 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; numerous great-great- grandchildren; three sisters, Elsie Jordan of Sandy Lake, Nellie (Jim) Shields of Forestville, and Paulie Stoughton of Chicora: her "adopted" family, Herbert and his children; and a brother-in-law, Millard Wilson of Niles, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred William Sutton; a son, William F. Sutton; two brothers; a sister; and three grandsons.
SUTTON - Friends of Mary Ella Sutton, who died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services will be held at noon Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Matt Perkins of Free Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 28, 2019