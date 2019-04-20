Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen 21. View Sign

Mary Ellen Bell, 94, of Butler passed away Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 28, 1924, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late John T. Brough and the late Alice M. Brown Brough.

Mary Ellen graduated from Butler High School in 1942.

In her earlier years, she worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Butler as a supervisor. She then worked at Nationwide Insurance Co. in Butler as a commercial coding supervisor, retiring in 1983 after 28 years of service.

She was Presbyterian by faith.

Mary Ellen was a charter member of the Red Hat Society.

Mary Ellen is survived by her one son, Earl D. Bell Jr. of Butler; one son-in-law, Harry Giese of Butler; one sister, Joanne Kiser of Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Duran Bell Sr., who passed away Jan. 24, 1987; one daughter, Nancy L. Giese; two sisters, Jane Weaver and Minnie Alt; and one brother, Bob Brough.

BELL - Friends of Mary Ellen Bell, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Memorial services will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor C.F. Hoffman of the Galilean Presbyterian Church of New Galilee, Pa., officiating.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at



Mary Ellen Bell, 94, of Butler passed away Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.She was born July 28, 1924, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late John T. Brough and the late Alice M. Brown Brough.Mary Ellen graduated from Butler High School in 1942.In her earlier years, she worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Butler as a supervisor. She then worked at Nationwide Insurance Co. in Butler as a commercial coding supervisor, retiring in 1983 after 28 years of service.She was Presbyterian by faith.Mary Ellen was a charter member of the Red Hat Society.Mary Ellen is survived by her one son, Earl D. Bell Jr. of Butler; one son-in-law, Harry Giese of Butler; one sister, Joanne Kiser of Maryland; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Duran Bell Sr., who passed away Jan. 24, 1987; one daughter, Nancy L. Giese; two sisters, Jane Weaver and Minnie Alt; and one brother, Bob Brough.BELL - Friends of Mary Ellen Bell, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Memorial services will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor C.F. Hoffman of the Galilean Presbyterian Church of New Galilee, Pa., officiating.Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Funeral Home Thompson-Miller Funeral Home

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

724-287-3706 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close