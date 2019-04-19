Butler Eagle

Mary Ellen Bell

Mary Ellen Bell, 94, of Butler passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A full obituary will be included in the weekend edition of the Butler Eagle.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019
