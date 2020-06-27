Mary Ellen Corrigan, 69, of Zelienople, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Dec. 16, 1950, in Fairfax, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ignatius J. Salemi and Viola Hope (Hunt) Salemi.
Mary Ellen spent countless hours volunteering for the Salvation Army and for Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople. A creative crafter, she donated many of her wonderful projects.
Above all, Mary Ellen was dedicated to her family and enjoyed every minute she spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Michael (Whitney) Corrigan, Stephen (Jennifer) Corrigan and Christy (Eric) Cownie; her grandchildren, Bryce, Adam, Aidan, Ethan, Stephen Jr., Cory, Tyler, Ryan and Kellan; and her sisters, Teresa D. (William) Valentine, Sarah Ann (Frank) Smith and Hope Cecelia Salemi.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her brother, John I. Salemi.
CORRIGAN - Friends of Mary Ellen Corrigan, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Due to public health concerns, personal facial protection is required to attend the visitation.
She will be laid to rest privately by her family at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the South Butler County Food Bank, 557 Perry Hwy., Harmony, PA 16037.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Born Dec. 16, 1950, in Fairfax, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ignatius J. Salemi and Viola Hope (Hunt) Salemi.
Mary Ellen spent countless hours volunteering for the Salvation Army and for Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople. A creative crafter, she donated many of her wonderful projects.
Above all, Mary Ellen was dedicated to her family and enjoyed every minute she spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Michael (Whitney) Corrigan, Stephen (Jennifer) Corrigan and Christy (Eric) Cownie; her grandchildren, Bryce, Adam, Aidan, Ethan, Stephen Jr., Cory, Tyler, Ryan and Kellan; and her sisters, Teresa D. (William) Valentine, Sarah Ann (Frank) Smith and Hope Cecelia Salemi.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her brother, John I. Salemi.
CORRIGAN - Friends of Mary Ellen Corrigan, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Due to public health concerns, personal facial protection is required to attend the visitation.
She will be laid to rest privately by her family at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the South Butler County Food Bank, 557 Perry Hwy., Harmony, PA 16037.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.