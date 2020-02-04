Mary Ellen Creasy, 82, of Mercer passed away at 11:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Mary Ellen was born April 13, 1937, in Farrell, Pa.
She married Stanley R. Peters on Feb. 12, 1956, and he passed away on Oct. 28, 1976. Mary Ellen married C. Maxwell Creasy Jr. on May 23, 1980, and he passed away on July 18, 2016.
Mary Ellen was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Mercer.
Mary Ellen is survived by four children, Rita (Jim) Knapp in Cocoa, Fla., Amy Wilson of Atlantic Beach, N.C., Stanley "Russell" (Siti) Peters of Austin, Texas, and Mary (Robert) Fryman of Butler; three stepchildren, Maxwell (Debi) Creasy of Mercer, Merilyn Creasy of Mercer, and Dana (Ron) Stiger of Lancaster; two brothers, Frederick (Linda) Klingensmith of Annapolis, Md., and Mark (Sam) Klingensmith of Bemus Point, N.Y.
She also leaves behind her nine grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Allen Klingensmith and Terry Klingensmith Vogan; both husbands; two sisters, Frances Tate and Ilene Keller; and one brother, Carl Nixon.
CREASY - Private services for Mary Ellen Creasy, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer, at the convenience of the family. Chaplain Beth Wierman and the Very Rev. Matthew Kujawinski V. F. will be officiating.
Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, Jefferson Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, Lung Cancer Research, American Diabetes Association or Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020