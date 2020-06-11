Mary Ellen Millen, 96, of Butler, passed away on June 6, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Nov. 19, 1923, in Bedford, and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Henry.
Mary Ellen was a graduate of Bedford High School. She received her nursing degree in Pittsburgh.
She worked as a registered nurse for 40 years.
Mary Ellen was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was in charge of the 3M organization, counting money and bereavement dinners.
Mary Ellen volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was a camp nurse for the Boy Scouts, and enjoyed hosting and playing bridge.
Mary Ellen loved being a resident of Butler. She always demonstrated her love for family, friends and community by her actions.
She is survived by one son, John Jay (Cindy) Millen of Mims, Fla.; three grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) Millen of Mims, Fla., Jeremiah Johnson of Green Bay, Wis., and Mariah Johnson of Titusville, Fla.; and one great-grandson, Sawyer Millen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Jacob Millen, who passed away March 14, 2006; one son, Henry Lawrence Millen; and one sister.
MILLEN - Friends of Mary Ellen Millen, who died Saturday, June 6, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Barbara Stoehr officiating.
Burial will take place in the Summit Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 218 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
Due to Covid-19 state guidelines, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Please provide your own facial covering.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.