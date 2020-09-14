Mary Ellen Steinbeck, 90, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Valencia, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born in Pittsburgh, on Jan. 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Ann Borbonus Rowley.
Mary Ellen and her late husband, Wayne, had owned Steinbeck's Home for the Aged in Valencia for many years.
She was a member of St. Kilian Church in Cranberry Township.
Surviving are three daughters, Susan Smorul (Skip) of Cranberry Township, Ellen Ganster (Tom) of Sharpsburg and Sandra Reed (Frank) of West Palm Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne H.W. Steinbeck, whom she married on Aug. 5, 1950, and who died on Feb. 2, 2007; her son, Wayne William Steinbeck; her brothers, Jack and Albert; and her sisters, Florence and Henrietta.
Steinbeck - Friends of Mary Ellen Steinbeck, who died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with Father Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Please follow CDC rules for face masks and social distancing at the funeral home and church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Kilian Church or to St. John Specialty Care Center.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.