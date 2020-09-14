1/1
Mary Ellen Steinbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Steinbeck, 90, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Valencia, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born in Pittsburgh, on Jan. 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Ann Borbonus Rowley.

Mary Ellen and her late husband, Wayne, had owned Steinbeck's Home for the Aged in Valencia for many years.

She was a member of St. Kilian Church in Cranberry Township.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan Smorul (Skip) of Cranberry Township, Ellen Ganster (Tom) of Sharpsburg and Sandra Reed (Frank) of West Palm Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne H.W. Steinbeck, whom she married on Aug. 5, 1950, and who died on Feb. 2, 2007; her son, Wayne William Steinbeck; her brothers, Jack and Albert; and her sisters, Florence and Henrietta.

Steinbeck - Friends of Mary Ellen Steinbeck, who died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with Father Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Please follow CDC rules for face masks and social distancing at the funeral home and church.

Memorials may be made to the St. Kilian Church or to St. John Specialty Care Center.

Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved