1/
Mary Ethel "Susie" Stanley
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ethel "Susie" Stanley, 76, of Butler, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Butler.
Mary worked for the U.S. Post Office in Butler, where she retired as a rural postal carrier.
She was of the Protestant faith.
Mary is survived by two sons, Richard (Tina) L. Grossman of Slippery Rock, and Jeffrey Grossman of Mechanicsburg; one daughter, Christine Ramsey of Saxonburg; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Jean) Stanley of Huntley, Ill., and Robert "Jim" (Barbara) Stanley of Canton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
STANLEY - Per the family's request, visitation and services were private for Mary Ethel "Susie" Stanley, who died Friday, July 24, 2020.
A private burial was held at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved