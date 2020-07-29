Mary Ethel "Susie" Stanley, 76, of Butler, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 2, 1943, in Butler.
Mary worked for the U.S. Post Office in Butler, where she retired as a rural postal carrier.
She was of the Protestant faith.
Mary is survived by two sons, Richard (Tina) L. Grossman of Slippery Rock, and Jeffrey Grossman of Mechanicsburg; one daughter, Christine Ramsey of Saxonburg; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Jean) Stanley of Huntley, Ill., and Robert "Jim" (Barbara) Stanley of Canton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
STANLEY - Per the family's request, visitation and services were private for Mary Ethel "Susie" Stanley, who died Friday, July 24, 2020.
A private burial was held at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
