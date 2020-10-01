Mary Evelyn (Knapp) Simmons, 98, died peacefully Sept. 27, 2020, at Concordia Retirement Home in Cabot.
She was born Jan. 19, 1922, in Hartwick Seminary, N.Y.
She was the beloved wife of the Rev. Raymond L. Simmons; and the loving mother of Eric R. (Mimi) of Colorado, Mark W. (Janet) of Maryland, and Paul F. (Karen) of Cranberry.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew, Emily (Molina), Jonathon, Kurt and Shana; and two great-grandchildren, Nicolas and Eliana.
Mary was active as "co-worker" in the Christian ministry with her husband, Raymond, and contributed often by serving the community.
She also developed her innate artistic skills in poetry and painting to a professional level, as a means of self-expression and personal enjoyment.
Friends and family alike felt Mary's loving care and self-sacrifice.
She will be greatly missed.
SIMMONS - The family of Mary Evelyn (Knapp) Simmons, who died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, will welcome friends from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will take place at Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw.
Arrangements have been entrusted to King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Allison Park.
