Mary Frances Boozer, 80, of McKeesport, formerly of Brookville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at John J. Kane Regional Center, McKeesport.
She was born May 20, 1939, in Branchton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Michael Robert Keller and Frances (Kelly) Keller.
Mrs. Boozer was a retired desk clerk at the Super 8 Motel in Brookville, and was a member of Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra L. (Paul) Fiumara of McKeesport; a son, Edward C. (Marcia) Burzair of Rockwall, Texas; and three grandchildren, Isabella Burzair, and Ashley and Philip Fiumara.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Michael Lee Keller.
BOOZER - Friends of Mary Frances Boozer, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Monday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with her pastor, Bruce Wilson officiating.
Private interment will be held in St. Anthony Cemetery in Harrisville.
Contributions may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or World Vision, 210 Overlook Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Butler Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019