Mary (Mitchell) Hughes, 89, of Franklin Township, Ellwood City, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, while under the care of Rhodes Estates in New Castle.
Born June 29, 1930, in Ronco, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert G. Mitchell and Isabella B. (Brown) Mitchell.
She was married to the late William J. "Pappy" Hughes Sr. on Oct. 21, 1950. He passed away Sept. 27, 2019.
Mary is survived by her sons, William Jr. and his fiancée, Maureen Chieffo, of Franklin Township, Ellwood City, and David and his wife, Cindy, of Key Largo, Fla.; her daughter, Tracey of Franklin Township, Fombell; her six grandchildren, William III and his wife, Christy, Michael Sr. and his wife, Renae, and Adam and his wife, Toni, of Franklin Township, Ellwood City, Kaitlyn Rieder and her husband, Bobby, of Miami, Fla., and Rikki Labishak and Dyamond Hickman, both of Franklin Township, Fombell; her eight great-grandchildren, Woodrow, Calvin, Michael Jr., Ethan, Allison, Ben, Sam and Abby Hughes, all of Franklin Township, Ellwood City; and one surviving sister, Sandra Jenkins of Shaler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard; her daughter-in-law, Catherine Hughes; and several siblings.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at Allegheny Health Hospice, Rhodes Estates and Northview Estates.
HUGHES - Cremation arrangements for Mary (Mitchell) Hughes, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of services, a celebration of life is planned at a later date for both Mary and William Sr.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Born June 29, 1930, in Ronco, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert G. Mitchell and Isabella B. (Brown) Mitchell.
She was married to the late William J. "Pappy" Hughes Sr. on Oct. 21, 1950. He passed away Sept. 27, 2019.
Mary is survived by her sons, William Jr. and his fiancée, Maureen Chieffo, of Franklin Township, Ellwood City, and David and his wife, Cindy, of Key Largo, Fla.; her daughter, Tracey of Franklin Township, Fombell; her six grandchildren, William III and his wife, Christy, Michael Sr. and his wife, Renae, and Adam and his wife, Toni, of Franklin Township, Ellwood City, Kaitlyn Rieder and her husband, Bobby, of Miami, Fla., and Rikki Labishak and Dyamond Hickman, both of Franklin Township, Fombell; her eight great-grandchildren, Woodrow, Calvin, Michael Jr., Ethan, Allison, Ben, Sam and Abby Hughes, all of Franklin Township, Ellwood City; and one surviving sister, Sandra Jenkins of Shaler.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard; her daughter-in-law, Catherine Hughes; and several siblings.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the exceptional staff at Allegheny Health Hospice, Rhodes Estates and Northview Estates.
HUGHES - Cremation arrangements for Mary (Mitchell) Hughes, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of services, a celebration of life is planned at a later date for both Mary and William Sr.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.