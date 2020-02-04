Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Knoblespease. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Knoblespease, 81, of Harrisville passed away at Grove Manor in Grove City on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, following an extended illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 7, 1938, in Grove City, to Dallas James Gillgrist and Frances Edna Hoffman Gillgrist.

She married John Paul Knoblespease on Dec. 28, 1963.

Mary Jane graduated from Harrisville High School in 1956, and later Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1960.

Her elementary school teaching career in Grove City involved teaching first and second grades and began at Central Elementary School. She later moved to Washington School and concluded her 40-year teaching career at Highland School, retiring in 2000.

Mary Jane dearly loved her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed cooking, playing the piano, singing, reading, and playing cards with her friends in a local card club.

Mary Jane was an active member of her church community. She taught Sunday school, led a young women's Bible study (Mary Davis Circle), and organized the Cradle Roll. She also sang in the church choir and was a member of the Harmonette singing group.

She was a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls and the Order of Eastern Star. She was also a 50-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Survivors include her husband, J. Paul Knoblespease at home; her daughter, Patricia J. (Charles) Foley of Asheville, N.C.; her son, Jeffrey P. (Jamie) Knoblespease of Harrisville; her brother, Robert A. (Susan) Gillgrist of Summerville, S.C.; and three grandchildren, Sarah J., Katherine L. and Emily E. Foley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

KNOBLESPEASE - The family of Mary Jane Knoblespease, who died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Dr. Mark Yarger, Grove Manor Chaplain, presiding.

Interment will be in Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Grove City Library.



