Mary Jane P. Andreassi of Boyers, passed peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, while under hospice care at her daughter's home in Slippery Rock, following a lengthy illness. She was 83.
Mary Jane was born May 22, 1937, in Lyndora, to Guiseppe "Joseph" and Onorino (Caruso) Conti.
She married Berardino "Ben" Andreassi on April 30, 1966. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2017.
Mary Jane was raised in Boyers. She was a member of Epiphany Church of St. Alphonsus Parrish in Boyers.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1955.
She was a loving, kind and generous person. Mary Jane was active with her church. She loved planting flowers, enjoyed playing bingo and while growing up, she loved playing softball.
Mary Jane first worked at Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh, and transferred to Butler, where she was a supervisor. She took time off to raise her children and later returned to Bell and retired after 18 years of service. In 1987, she began working at Slippery Rock University, where she was a custodian and had retired in 2004.
She is survived by a daughter, Leslie M. Andreassi of Slippery Rock; and a son, Jason Andreassi of Boyers.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dino Andreassi; two sisters, Gloria DeMatteis, and an infant sister; and a brother, Richard Conti.
ANDREASSI - The family of Mary Jane P. Andreassi, who died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Adam Verona as celebrant.
Burial will take place in Epiphany Cemetery, Boyers.
Please visit www.cunninghamfhgc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 10, 2020.
